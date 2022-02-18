Chou Vang, 38, St. Paul, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of first degree sale of a controlled substance.
The charges stem from an incident in September 2020, when a special agent with the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, working in an undercover capacity, made arrangements via text message to purchase methamphetamine from Vang. On Sept. 9, 2020, Vang agreed to sell the special agent one ounce of methamphetamine for $1,000. They arranged to meet at a hotel in Little Falls to complete the sale, according to the criminal complaint.
The special agent parked in the agreed upon location and observed a male he believed to be Vang approaching his vehicle. He asked Vang if he had “the stuff.” In response, Vang removed a package from his pants pocket and handed it to the special agent. The special agent gave him the pre-recorded $1,000 in buy money and Vang left the scene.
The substance Vang sold to the special agent tested positive for methamphetamine and was sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) for further testing and weighing. The BCA results showed that the bag contained 23.714 grams of methamphetamine, according to the report.
If convicted, Vang faces a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $1 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.