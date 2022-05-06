Joshua John Johanson, 24, St. Joseph, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 90 days of local confinement and ordered to pay a $50 fine after he was convicted of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
The judge imposed a seven-year stay on a sentence of 39 months in prison, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains law-abiding. He was also given credit for one day served in local confinement.
The conviction stems from a May 9, 2021, incident The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male victim being pinned between two vehicles outside of a residence in Flensburg.
A deputy arrived on scene and spoke with the victim about what happened. The victim stated that he got into an argument with his brother’s friend, Johanson. Earlier in the evening, they were at a bar having a few drinks and returned to the victim’s residence for a bonfire. Johanson started “getting mouthy” with victim and was asked to leave numerous times, but he refused.
Finally, Johanson got into his vehicle — a Pontiac G6 — and he started to back up. He then drove the vehicle forward, pinning the victim between the G6 and his own pickup truck. The victim said Johanson was “revving the engine and pushing hard.” He had his left leg pinned between the bumpers.
The victim said Johanson eventually backed up and rammed the vehicle again, once again hitting his left leg. The deputy observed fresh abrasions red marks and bruising on the victim’s left leg.
Johanson fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. He was located two days later in Stearns County and transported to the Morrison County Jail. There, he stated that he did not remember anything from the evening in question because he had been drinking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.