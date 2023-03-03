Tina Louise Tomoson, 40, St. Cloud, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after she was convicted of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Tomoson was given a five-year stay on a 13-month prison sentence, meaning she will not have to serve that time if she remains in compliance with the terms of her probation. She was also given credit for 61 days served in local confinement. A gross misdemeanor charge of child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of driving after revocation were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The conviction stems from a May 17, 2022, incident. At about 12:53 a.m., a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was monitoring traffic heading southbound on Highway 10 when he noticed a vehicle on which the driver’s side headlight was out.
He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Tomoson. She admitted that she was unsure if she had a valid driver’s license. While speaking with Tomoson, the deputy detected the odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. He ran Tomoson’s name and learned she had an active out for her arrest in Douglas County, and she also had a revoked driver’s license.
When the deputy returned to the vehicle, Tomoson admitted she had marijuana. At that point, 14-year-old passenger stepped out of the vehicle to allow the deputy to search it. He located a black and white bag under the front passenger seat that contained 112.6 grams of suspected marijuana and 2.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
