Tina Louise Tomoson, 40, St. Cloud, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after she was convicted of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Tomoson was given a five-year stay on a 13-month prison sentence, meaning she will not have to serve that time if she remains in compliance with the terms of her probation. She was also given credit for 61 days served in local confinement. A gross misdemeanor charge of child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of driving after revocation were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Load comments