Nicole Lynn Schmitt, 33, St. Cloud, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two felony counts of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of giving a peace officer false identification.
According to the complaint, on April 9, an officer with the Royalton Police Department was on routine patrol on Highway 10 when they observed a vehicle driving in excess of the speed limit. They stopped the vehicle and noted a driver and several passengers inside.
The officer attempted to identify all of the passengers, but one of them identified herself as “Kelly Ann Schmitt.” A subsequent search of her purse resulted in the discovery of a debit card bearing the name, “Nicole Schmitt.”
According to the complaint, she then confessed that her name was Nicole Lynn Schmitt. She advised the officer that she gave her cousin’s name “because she might have warrants.” Dispatch advised that there were multiple warrants out for Schmitt’s arrest.
While searching her purse upon arrest, law enforcement allegedly found two hypodermic needles and a crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine and weighted 1.01 grams. They also reportedly located a baggie holding a brown, gravelly substance that appeared to be heroin and weighed .83 grams.
Both of the fifth degree possession felonies carry a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or up to $10,000 in fines. The misdemeanor is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
