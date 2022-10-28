Amy Lynn Coffman, 41, St. Cloud, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The charge stems from an Oct. 20, incident during which a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Highway 27 in Little Falls. He observed a vehicle pass by him with an illegible license plate because it was “full of creases and dents.” The deputy followed the vehicle into a parking lot and turned on his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop.

