Amy Lynn Coffman, 41, St. Cloud, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charge stems from an Oct. 20, incident during which a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Highway 27 in Little Falls. He observed a vehicle pass by him with an illegible license plate because it was “full of creases and dents.” The deputy followed the vehicle into a parking lot and turned on his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop.
According to the criminal complaint, the driver did not have a valid driver’s license and “appeared to be impaired on a controlled substance.”
The front seat passenger identified herself as Coffman, according to the report. When the deputy looked inside of the vehicle, he allegedly observed multiple torch lighters in plain view. A back seat passenger was placed under arrest and drug paraphernalia was found on his person, the report states.
Upon a search of the vehicle, the deputy located a flannel shirt near the front passenger seat under Coffman’s backpack. According to the complaint, inside the flannel was drug paraphernalia and a “crystal-like substance.” It was later field-tested and came back positive for methamphetamine. It weighed approximately 2.5 grams, with packaging.
In a continued search of the vehicle, according to the report, the deputy found a container with a “brownish white powder” in Coffman’s backpack. It field-tested positive for meth and weighed about 6.6 grams with packaging.
If convicted, Coffman faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or up to a $10,000 fine.
