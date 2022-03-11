Ahmed Osman Mohamed, 26, St. Cloud, and Awes Mohamed Sheikh, 24, St. Cloud, were both charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of felony theft. Mohamed was also charged with one felony count of third-degree burglary and a gross misdemeanor of trespassing.
On Jan. 1, Mohamed received a trespass notice from Walmart Stores, Inc., informing him that he was no longer allowed on Walmart property or in any area subject to Walmart’s control. Mohamed signed the acknowledgment of receipt of the notice.
According to the report, the charges stem from incidents that occurred on Feb. 26 and March 1 at the Walmart store in Little Falls.
On Feb. 26, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a shoplifting incident at Walmart in Little Falls. An officer arrived at the store and spoke with Walmart Loss Prevention, who reported that a male subject had entered the store earlier in the day and loaded his cart with items from the electronics section. The suspect then allegedly left the store without paying for the merchandise.
According to the complaint, the total value of the items taken was $1,224.87. The suspect was able to get away without being stopped, and was unknown at the time of the report.
On March 1, the LFPD received another report of shoplifting at the Walmart in Little Falls. This time, there were two male suspects, one of whom was recognized from the Feb. 26 incident. Walmart employees contacted the police and began to watch the male subjects as they went through the store. They allegedly observed the two male suspects — later identified as Mohamed and Sheikh — fill a cart full of merchandise valued at $1,098.66.
According to the report, the suspects then passed the last point of sale. At that point, Walmart employees tried to stop them. However, a state trooper was already on the scene and stopped them before they were able to get into their vehicle.
Loss prevention employees at Walmart also discovered that Mohamed was trespassed from all Walmart stores in January.
If convicted, both men face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for their theft charges. Mohamed also faces five years in prison and/or a $10,000 for the burglary charge and 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for trespassing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.