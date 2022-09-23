Donavon Jorden Loehrer, 42, St. Cloud, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one gross misdemeanor count of third-degree DWI.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred Sept. 18, when a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol received a report of a vehicle weaving between traffic lanes, speeding and cutting people off. The suspect vehicle was said to be driving on Highway 10 in Morrison County.

Load comments