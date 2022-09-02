Steven Brian Conlon, 30, St. Cloud, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to serve 112 months — nine years, four months — in prison after he was convicted on one count of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree burglary, with the charges stemming from separate incidents.

He received 67 months for the first-degree burglary conviction and 45 months for being guilty of second-degree burglary. One additional count each of both crimes were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He was also ordered to pay a total of $100 in fines.

