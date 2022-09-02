Steven Brian Conlon, 30, St. Cloud, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to serve 112 months — nine years, four months — in prison after he was convicted on one count of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree burglary, with the charges stemming from separate incidents.
He received 67 months for the first-degree burglary conviction and 45 months for being guilty of second-degree burglary. One additional count each of both crimes were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He was also ordered to pay a total of $100 in fines.
The first-degree felony conviction stems from an incident that was reported to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Nov. 5, 2021. A victim reported that the burglary had occurred at his residence in Upsala. He told officers that earlier that day, he discovered two shotguns and a rifle had been stolen out of a detached garage on his property.
He estimated that the last time he had seen the stolen items was about a week before he noticed they were missing. The victim also discovered that he was missing a drill and a Sawzall from the garage, which was unlocked at the time of the burglary.
The victim called the Sheriff’s Office a few days later and reported that he had discovered there were items missing from inside the residence, as well He said some jewelry was taken from an upstairs bedroom and there was no sign of forced entry, though he usually kept his doors unlocked.
Conlon was eventually identified as a suspect in the case, but the Sheriff’s Office was unable to locate him. However, on April 19, he was arrested on an unrelated burglary — from which the second-degree conviction stems — in Little Falls.
Two investigators from the Sheriff’s Office went to the jail to speak with Conlon, who allegedly admitted that he was involved in the 2021 burglary in Upsala. He told officers he was dating a woman who was renting from the victim, and that he conducted two separate burglaries approximately two weeks apart.
Conlon told officers that he entered the victim’s residence and stole a jewelry box from the upstairs bedroom. He also confessed to stealing tools from the garage. About two weeks later, he said he came back and stole the three missing firearms.
He told officers he was no longer in possession of the items he stole.
