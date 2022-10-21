Jerry Carl Wolf, 46, St. Cloud, formerly of Sartell, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 99 months —eight years, three months — in prison after he was convicted of second-degree sale of a controlled substance. He was also ordered to pay a total of $6,019.79 in restitution.

The conviction stemmed from a February 2020 incident during which a confidential informant (CI) contacted an investigator with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) to report that they could purchase a quantity of methamphetamine from an individual who resides in Royalton. The CI was given permission to arrange the sale.

