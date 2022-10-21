Jerry Carl Wolf, 46, St. Cloud, formerly of Sartell, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 99 months —eight years, three months — in prison after he was convicted of second-degree sale of a controlled substance. He was also ordered to pay a total of $6,019.79 in restitution.
The conviction stemmed from a February 2020 incident during which a confidential informant (CI) contacted an investigator with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) to report that they could purchase a quantity of methamphetamine from an individual who resides in Royalton. The CI was given permission to arrange the sale.
The next day, the CI met with the investigator and was provided with pre-recorded buy money. They were seen going into a residence in Royalton, where two men arrived shortly after the informant. One of the men was identified as Jerry Carl Wolf.
The CI met with the two men and left the residence shortly after.
After the sale, the CI met with the investigator and turned over a crystal-like substance that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine. It weighed approximately 28 grams.
The CI said they purchased the meth from Wolf. They were later provided a photograph of Wolf and confirmed that was the person from whom they purchased the drugs.
The initial charge of first-degree sale of a controlled substance was reduced to a second-degree charge as part of a plea agreement.
