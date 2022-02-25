David George Laughton, 40, St. Cloud, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 25 years of probation on a conviction for second-degree possession of methamphetamine.
Laughton received a stay on a sentence of 75 months — six years and three months — in prison, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for 29 days served in local confinement.
The conviction stems from an incident that happened on May 27, 2021. A deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Highway 10 when he observed a vehicle making lane changes without signaling. He stopped the vehicle and identified the rear passenger as Laughton.
The deputy determined that Laughton had a warrant out for his arrest in Stearns County, and he was placed under arrest.
During the interaction, the deputy could smell a chemical odor coming from the vehicle. Another passenger stated that there were probably drugs inside the vehicle, so the deputy brought in a K-9 officer to search the vehicle,. The K-9 indicated on a backpack near the rear of the vehicle where Laughton had been sitting.
Inside, the deputy found a baggie with a white crystal substance, a vial with a white crystal-like substance and several hypodermic needles. Laughton admitted to law enforcement that the substance was methamphetamine, and a field-test later confirmed that to be true.
The methamphetamine in the baggie weighed approximately 28 grams with packaging, while that in the glass vial came in at a bout 10 grams.
