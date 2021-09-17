Charles Allen Sloan, 39, St. Cloud, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine after he was convicted on one felony count of receiving stolen property.
Sloan received a five-year stay on a 17-month prison sentence, contingent on him staying in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for 130 days in local confinement.
On March 19, 2020, the St. Cloud Police Department received a report of a theft that occurred with the city of St. Cloud. The victim told police that his company had left a work trailer at a job site, but when he returned at 6 a.m. the following morning, he noticed the lock had been cut off of the trailer and various power tools were missing from inside. He said the value of the missing tools was more than $5,000.
At about 12:34 p.m. the same day, the Little Falls Police Department was dispatched to a pawn shop in Little Falls. The owner of the shop said there were two male subjects trying to pawn stolen property. Earlier that morning he had received information that a number of tools were stolen from a job site in St. Cloud, along with a list of the tools.
The owner told law enforcement that the two subjects who came into his business that afternoon attempted to pawn two of the tools that were on the list of stolen items.
Two officers from the LFPD made contact with the subjects, one of whom was identified as Sloan. He told officers that he purchased the tools from another person the day before. In an official statement to law enforcement, Sloan stated that he went to St. Cloud and purchased the tools from another person, though he admitted that he knew they were stolen.
The two items Sloan attempted to pawn were a cement saw valued at $1,675 and a hammer drill valued at $798.
