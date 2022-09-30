James Ralph Zeglin, 61, St. Cloud, formerly of Elk River, was ordered to pay $809.89 in restitution after he was convicted of one felony count of check forgery.

Zeglin received a stay of imposition on a sentence of 12 days in local confinement, of which he was given credit for eight days. He was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine.

