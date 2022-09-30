James Ralph Zeglin, 61, St. Cloud, formerly of Elk River, was ordered to pay $809.89 in restitution after he was convicted of one felony count of check forgery.
Zeglin received a stay of imposition on a sentence of 12 days in local confinement, of which he was given credit for eight days. He was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine.
In October 2020, an officer with the Pierz Police Department received a report of a forged check being cashed at Bootlegger’s Bar in Pierz. The officer spoke with the owner, who stated that, on Friday, Zeglin entered the bar and asked to cash a check in the amount of $809.89. It was purported to be from an account belonging to Izaty’s Acquisition Corporation, of Onamia.
The check was a payroll check with a date of Sept. 18, 2020. Prior to cashing the check, according to the report, Zeglin was asked for identification. He was identified by a Minnesota driver’s license photo, and he was able to cash the check.
The check was found out to be a forgery. The officer spoke with the manager at Itzaky’s, who stated she has had several checks being cashed throughout the state that were forged. The checks have been altered in order to be cashed.
The officer reviewed security video from the night of the incident, Oct. 9, and observed Zeglin cashing the check.
