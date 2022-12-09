Ahmed Osman Mohamed, 26, St. Cloud, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to pay $1,224.87 in restitution and five years of supervised probation after he was convicted on one count of felony theft.

The court also imposed a $100 fine. Mohamed was given credit for 41 days of local confinement. Two felony counts of third-degree burglary, one additional felony theft charge and two counts of misdemeanor trespassing were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

