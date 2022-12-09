Ahmed Osman Mohamed, 26, St. Cloud, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to pay $1,224.87 in restitution and five years of supervised probation after he was convicted on one count of felony theft.
The court also imposed a $100 fine. Mohamed was given credit for 41 days of local confinement. Two felony counts of third-degree burglary, one additional felony theft charge and two counts of misdemeanor trespassing were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
On New Year’s Day, Mohamed received a trespass notice from Walmart Stores Inc., informing him that he was no longer allowed on Walmart property or in any area subject to its control. He signed an acknowledgment that he received the notice.
On Feb. 26, the Little Falls Police Department responded to a report of shoplifting at Walmart. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they spoke with a member of the store’s loss prevention team. They reported that a male subject entered the store earlier in the day and loaded his cart with items from the electronics section. He then left the store without paying for the merchandise, which costs $1,224.87.
The suspect was able to get away at the time.
On March 1, LFPD was called once again for a report of shoplifting. This time there were two male subjects, one of whom was recognized from the prior incident.
After calling the police, employees observed the two men filling a cart full of merchandise valued at $1,098.66. They eventually passed by the last point of sale, at which point employees attempted to stop them. However, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was already on scene and was able to stop them before they reached their vehicle.
