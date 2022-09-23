BJ Dean Englund, 38, St. Cloud — formerly of Detroit Lakes — was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 20 years in prison after he was convicted of felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
On March 20, 2021, a sergeant from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 371 when he observed a vehicle turn onto the highway without stopping at a stop sign. The trooper followed the suspect vehicle, activated their emergency lights and the vehicle came to a stop in the right turn lane of County Road 49. The trooper used the public address system to direct the driver to turn onto the county road and stop.
The trooper parked behind the suspect vehicle and approached on foot. There were two adult males inside the vehicle, and the driver claimed he did not have a driver’s license with. He identified himself as Matt John Blauert, which the trooper believed was a false name because the driver hesitated in giving him his information.
The sergeant asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, but instead, he put the vehicle in drive and sped off, going east on County Road 49. The sergeant followed in pursuit at speeds up to 105 miles per hour.
A few miles down the road, the vehicle again pulled over and came to a stop on the shoulder. The sergeant again approached the driver on foot. At that point, the driver identified himself as “BJ.” After a moment of conversation, he sped off once again.
The sergeant followed the suspect vehicle before it eventually pulled over and stopped. At this point, other law enforcement officers were arriving on scene to assist and boxed in the suspect’s vehicle.
The driver eventually identified himself as Englund, whom law enforcement learned shortly thereafter had a warrant out for his arrest. He attempted to put his car in reverse once it was boxed in, but could not flee before being removed from the vehicle.
A misdemeanor charge of giving a peace officer a false name was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Englund was also ordered to pay a $50 fine.
