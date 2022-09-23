BJ Dean Englund, 38, St. Cloud — formerly of Detroit Lakes — was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 20 years in prison after he was convicted of felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

On March 20, 2021, a sergeant from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 371 when he observed a vehicle turn onto the highway without stopping at a stop sign. The trooper followed the suspect vehicle, activated their emergency lights and the vehicle came to a stop in the right turn lane of County Road 49. The trooper used the public address system to direct the driver to turn onto the county road and stop.

