Abdinajib Ahmed Ali, 20, St. Cloud, was convicted in Morrison County District Court to two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine after he was convicted of a gross misdemeanor charge of financial transaction card fraud.
Felony charges against Ali of receiving stolen property and financial transaction card fraud were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He received a two-year stay on 334 days of a 363-day jail sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for 29 days served in local confinement.
The conviction stems from a July 12, 2021, incident during the Little Falls Police Department received a report from a victim that someone had attempted to use their stolen credit card at the Walmart in Little Falls.
The victim said her wallet had been stolen in St. Cloud, and someone had attempted to use two of the cards in her wallet.
While meeting with law enforcement, Walmart staff members were able to identify the attempted purchases on the store’s surveillance system. According to the criminal complaint, in the video, Ali could be seen attempting to make a purchase worth $813.90 with one card, and another worth $406.95 with the other. Both transactions were declined.
He was arrested the following day after he again tried to make purchases at the Walmart in Little Falls using stolen cards.
