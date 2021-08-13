Abdinajib Ahmed Ali, 19, St. Cloud, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of financial transaction card fraud. This charge stems from an incident separate from the charges that were described in the Aug. 1 edition of the Morrison County Record.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 12, the Little Falls Police Department received a report from a victim that someone had attempted to use their stolen credit card at the Walmart in Little Falls. The victim told an officer that her wallet was stolen in St. Cloud.
She said there were credit cards in her wallet, and that someone had attempted to use two of the cards at Walmart in Little Falls, according to the complaint.
The officer met with Walmart staff and they located both attempted purchases on the store’s surveillance system. The first attempted purchase happened at 7:14 a.m. and was for $813.90. Another card was used one minute later in an attempt to purchase $406.95 worth of items. Both cards belonged to the alleged victim, and both attempted purchases were declined.
In the surveillance video, Ali can be seen attempting to make the purchases using the victim’s credit cards while another subject is standing next to him and watching, according to the complaint.
Both individuals were arrested and identified the following day after attempting to use other stole cards. Those incidents were described in the Aug. 1 edition of the Morrison County Record.
If convicted of this charge, Ali faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
