Joshua Alexander Olson, 34, St. Cloud, was charged in Morrison County District Court with illegally possessing a firearm or ammo as a convicted felon or adjudicated delinquent.
The felony charge stems from a Dec. 28, 2022, incident. According to the criminal complaint, an officer from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 371 in Morrison County when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. He clocked the suspect vehicle going 88 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.
The report states that he stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Olson. He allegedly admitted that he did not have a valid driver’s license.
The report states that, while the officer was speaking with Olson, he detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. As such, he conducted a search and reported that he located a Taurus .357 Magnum revolver in the center console.
When questioned pursuant to Miranda, Olson allegedly said he was “going to the reservation to pick up quite a bit of money, so bringing the gun seemed to make sense to him.”
After that, he declined to answer further questions.
Olson’s criminal history shows that he was previously convicted on separate files of first- and second-degree burglary. Those convictions are deemed to be crimes of violence, which prohibits Olson from possessing firearms or ammunition.
If convicted, Olson faces a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment and/or up to a $30,000 fine.
