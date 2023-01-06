Joshua Alexander Olson, 34, St. Cloud, was charged in Morrison County District Court with illegally possessing a firearm or ammo as a convicted felon or adjudicated delinquent.

The felony charge stems from a Dec. 28, 2022, incident. According to the criminal complaint, an officer from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 371 in Morrison County when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. He clocked the suspect vehicle going 88 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.

