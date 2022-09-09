Jonathan Edward Giessinger, 46, St. Cloud, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and two gross misdemeanor counts of DWI.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred at approximately 10:53 p.m. Aug. 21. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in Randall when he saw a four-wheeler traveling on Pacific Avenue. The driver was having a difficult time keeping the ATV in his lane of traffic, according to the report, and it crossed over the fog line and failed to signal a turn.
The deputy attempted to stop the four-wheeler, but the driver allegedly accelerated and kept driving. As the deputy was following, they reported seeing the driver toss “what looked like a cup of liquid.” It was later recovered and found to be a beer cup.
The report states that the chase appeared to be over when the ATV pulled into a driveway. However, the driver later exited the driveway and continued eastbound on 230th Street. He eventually lost control of the vehicle and was thrown from the ATV.
The deputy approached the subject laying on the roadway and identified him as Giessinger. He had multiple injuries after falling off of his ATV, and the deputy noted an odor of alcohol coming from his person. Medical assistance was requested and he was transported to a hospital.
A search warrant was issued from Giessinger’s blood or urine, which was presented to him while he was at the hospital. He allegedly refused to provide a sample, despite being informed it was a crime to do so.
He was previously convicted of DWI for incidents that occurred in March 2017 and September 2018, according to the report.
If convicted, Giessinger faces a maximum penalty of three years and one day imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine for the felony fleeing charge. Both DWI charges are punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine.
