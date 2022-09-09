Jonathan Edward Giessinger, 46, St. Cloud, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and two gross misdemeanor counts of DWI.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at approximately 10:53 p.m. Aug. 21. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in Randall when he saw a four-wheeler traveling on Pacific Avenue. The driver was having a difficult time keeping the ATV in his lane of traffic, according to the report, and it crossed over the fog line and failed to signal a turn.

