Steven Brian Conlon, 30, St. Cloud, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree burglary, stemming from a pair of different incidents.
One charge of both first- and second-degree burglary stem from a Nov. 5, 2021 incident. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary that occurred at an Upsala residence. The victim reported that earlier that day, he discovered two shotguns and a rifle had been stolen out of a detached garage located next to his home.
According to the complaint, the victim was unsure when they were taken, but the last time he saw the items for sure was Oct. 27, 2021 — about a week prior to the report. He also reported to law enforcement that he was missing a drill and a Sawzall from the garage. He stated that the garage was unlocked, according to the report.
A few days later, the victim contact law enforcement to report that there were items missing from inside the residence, as well. He said there was some jewelry missing from an upstairs bedroom. He allegedly told law enforcement that there was no sign of forced entry, “but they usually keep their doors unlocked.”
While there was not initially a suspect in the case, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office developed Conlon as a suspect. Deputies were unable to locate Conlon. However, on April 19, he was arrested on a separate, unrelated burglary that occurred in Little Falls.
Following his arrest, two investigators went to the jail to speak with Conlon. He allegedly admitted to them that he was involved in the 2021 burglary in Upsala.
According to the complaint, he stated that he was dating a woman who was renting from the victim. He told law enforcement that the burglaries took place on two separate occasions, approximately two weeks apart.
The report states that he admitted that he entered the victim’s residence and stole a jewelry box from the upstairs bedroom. He also allegedly admitted taking tools from the garage. He told law enforcement that, about two weeks later, he stole the hunting rifle and two shotguns from the garage.
Conlon told officers that he was no longer in possession of any of the property that he stole.
One count of both first- and second-degree burglary stem from an incident that occurred, April 18. The Little Falls Police Department received a report of a burglary in progress at a residence on First Street Southeast in Little Falls. A witness reported that they saw an unknown male enter a residence belonging to the victim.
According to criminal complaint, the witness observed a man driving an SUV dropping off another male subject at the victim’s residence. The driver continued to circle the block in the SUV while the other man tried to enter the back door of the victim’s residence, the report states.
The back door appeared to be locked, according to the report, because the male subject was unable to get into the back. He then allegedly walked around to the front and somehow entered into the front of the residence.
The report states that a few minutes later, the man driving the SUV returned to the residence and the male suspect — later identified as Conlon — “came running out of (the victim’s) house carrying a bow and arrow case and a Vexlar fish finder.” The witness called the victim to report what they had observed, and the victim in turn called law enforcement. The witness was able to provide a license plate for the suspect vehicle.
The LFPD notified law enforcement agencies in the surrounding area to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle. Soon after, an officer with the Rice Police Department stopped a vehicle on Highway 10 that matched the description of the suspect vehicle. There were two male subjects inside the vehicle, and the passenger was identified as Conlon.
An officer from the LFPD drove to the location where the vehicle was stopped and spoke with Conlon, who agreed to give a statement. He allegedly admitted to taking a bow and arrow, as well as a the fish finder, from the victim’s residence.
According to the report, Conlon initially told a story that he was asked by a friend to pick the items up from outside of the residence and said he did not enter the residence. He was then informed that there was surveillance video of the residence showing that he had gone inside. At that point, he changed his story and admitted that he took the items from inside the home, the report states.
Conlon was placed under arrest and his vehicle was searched, at which time law enforcement allegedly found the victim’s fish finder, bow and arrow.
An officer met with the victim at his residence to return the stolen property. The victim confirmed that the items Conlon took belonged to him. The officer also observed a hole smashed through the front porch window of the residence, along with a large rock laying on the floor inside of the enclosed porch. There was also shattered glass inside of the enclosed porch.
The report states that there was also a steel pry bar laying on a couch inside the front porch, along with pry marks on the front door leading into the home.
According to the complaint, it appeared to the officer that Conlon used the pry bar to break a metal latch on the door to enter the residence. The officer watched surveillance video from outside of the residence, which allegedly shows Conlon attempting to enter through the back door.
The video later showed Conlon exiting through the front door holding the bow and arrow and the fish finder. He then can be seen in the video placing the items in the getaway vehicle and leaving the scene, according to the report.
Both counts of first-degree burglary carry a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $35,000. The second-degree burglary charges are punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a $20,000 fine.
