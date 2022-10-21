Matthew Earl Potter, 39, Willow Lake, South Dakota, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of receiving stolen property.

According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 7, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a vehicle stolen from Muffex Muffler Center in Little Falls. An officer responded and spoke with a staff member at the business, who told him that on the morning of Sept. 6, it was discovered a vehicle that they were repairing — described as a yellow Ford truck — was missing.

