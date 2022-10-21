Matthew Earl Potter, 39, Willow Lake, South Dakota, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of receiving stolen property.
According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 7, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a vehicle stolen from Muffex Muffler Center in Little Falls. An officer responded and spoke with a staff member at the business, who told him that on the morning of Sept. 6, it was discovered a vehicle that they were repairing — described as a yellow Ford truck — was missing.
The report states that, initially, staff assumed the owner had picked it up with another set of keys. However, a staff member contacted the vehicle’s owner, who said he did not take it, according to the complaint.
The staff member told law enforcement that the vehicle had been locked and the keys were still inside the building, so they suspected someone had removed the vehicle with another set of keys, the report states.
The officer contacted the owner of the vehicle to inquire about the missing truck. The victim allegedly suspected that the person who stole his truck was his grandson, Potter. The victim told law enforcement that Potter had been staying at his residence for a while “and assisted him while on hospice.” He said Potter’s wife was also staying with him.
According to the complaint, the victim said Potter “has been stealing from him while living at his residence.” That allegedly included using his credit card without permission and stealing tools. The victim also stated that he never gave Potter permission to use the vehicle.
The report states that the victim suspected Potter took the keys for his truck and made a duplicate, then used the copy to steal the truck.
On Sept. 8, the stolen truck was located at the Casey’s General Store on Highway 10 in Randall. A surveillance video from the store allegedly shows that, at about 3:46 p.m. Sept. 5, a male suspect drove up to a gas pump by the building. The subject then exits the stolen truck and enters the store.
According to Casey’s employees, Potter asked for permission to park the truck on the store’s property, which he did. It was eventually discovered in the parking lot.
The victim was able to review surveillance video and allegedly confirmed that the subject was Potter.
The suspect’s whereabouts are unknown at this time, according to the report, and a warrant has been requested for his arrest.
If convicted, Potter faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a fine totaling up to $10,000.
