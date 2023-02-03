Juan Fransisco Perez, 27, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of felony theft and another felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred, Jan. 27. According to the criminal complaint, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a stolen motor vehicle taken from a residence on Sixth Street Southeast.
The victim reported that she allowed Perez to spend the night sleeping on the couch at her home. According to the report, after she went to bed, she heard her dogs barking and observed that the keys for her vehicle were missing. She soon learned the vehicle itself was also missing, the report states.
The victim told law enforcement that she never gave Perez permission to drive or operate her vehicle.
Officers searched the area for the stolen vehicle, and they eventually located it traveling on Fifth Avenue Northwest with no lights on. They attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver allegedly did not stop. The vehicle then accelerated and continued traveling on Fourth Street Northwest a high rate of speed, according to the complaint.
The report states that the pursuit lasted about six blocks before the suspect crashed the vehicle into a snowbank and got stuck. The suspect allegedly got out of the vehicle and began fleeing on foot. He began to run through the backyard of a residence, but the snow was too deep and he kept falling, according to the complaint.
He eventually gave up and was placed under arrest. The report states that officers were then able to confirm that the suspect was Perez.
If convicted, Perez faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or up to a $10,000 fine for the theft and three years and one day and/or a $5,000 fine for fleeing.
