Megan Ann Smith, 25, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of fentanyl.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred Dec. 15. According to the criminal complaint, deputies with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a warrant check at an address located on Dove Road. When the deputies arrived, they saw group of people seated in a vehicle next to the residence.
The complaint states that Smith was seated in the driver’s seat. One of the deputies directed the occupants of the vehicle to put their hands up, but they did not immediately comply, according to the report. Instead, they allegedly began digging around in the vehicle before, eventually, putting their hands up.
All of the occupants were removed from the vehicle, at which point one of the deputies noted drug paraphernalia scattered throughout the vehicle, the report states. Upon searching, “several methamphetamine pipes and burned tinfoil” were found on the front passenger side.
There was also a silver canister on the key chain that contained the keys to the vehicle. According to the report, inside was a “chalky, rock substance” that appeared to be fentanyl.
Another deputy noted that he had found meth under the driver’s seat, where Smith was sitting, the complaint states. She was placed under arrest for drug possession.
Smith allegedly admitted that they were using drugs in the vehicle prior to the arrest, and that the canister on the key ring belonged to her. According to the report, she told a deputy that the substance inside was “most likely fentanyl.”
While being booked into the Morrison County Jail, Smith admitted to placing several grams of fentanyl into a body cavity. A female correctional officer assisted her in removing the drugs from her person, and it was found to weigh about 3.4 grams with packaging, according to the report.
If convicted, Smith faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
