Cody Lynn Shields, 35, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison District Court with one felony count of threats of violence and gross misdemeanor counts of obstructing the legal process with force and domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, the charges stem from a Feb. 9 incident, when the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a domestic assault at a residence in Little Falls. When the officer arrived at the scene, he met a female who was standing outside of the residence. The victim told the officer she was assaulted by her boyfriend, who she identified as Shields.
The victim allegedly told law enforcement that Shields had assaulted her by throwing rocks at her and also had been making suicidal comments that morning. According to the report, Shields was upset at her because she was intending to go to treatment that morning, and he did not want her to go. She showed the officer marks on her body where she was struck by the rocks.
Because Shields had a history of violence, other officers were called to the scene to assist. Law enforcement learned that he also had a body-only warrant out for his arrest.
Officers set up a perimeter around Shields’ house and then knocked on the door several times, but there was no answer. During that time, officers heard what sounded like a cordless impact drill driving screws into the inside of the residence, according to the complaint. It appeared that Shields was barricading himself into the residence, and officers attempted to kick in the door but were unsuccessful. The report states that it appeared the doors to the residence had already been reinforced.
While officers were attempting to enter the residence, the victim informed law enforcement that she received several phone calls from Shields in which he allegedly told her that he was standing by the door with an ax and that he was “not coming out alive.”
The victim also showed an officer a text message that she received from Shields, which stated, “I’ll be dead abd (sic) taking every one of these pigs with me I have all the propanr (sic) valves open and waiting for them all the (sic) bust in then in (sic) lighting my torch goodbye I hope your (sic) happy.”
At that point, officers withdrew from the residence because they were exposed and had no cover. A little while later, a woman identified as Shields’ mother arrived at the residence and said he had called her. She advised law enforcement that she wanted to take him to the hospital for an evaluation, the complaint said.
Officers allowed her to do as she proposed, and Shields exited the residence with a black bag. He got into his mother’s car.
According to the complaint, Shields was driven to the hospital while being followed by law enforcement. After the vehicle came to a stop, officers approached the vehicle to speak to Shields, but he refused to get out. He was giving law enforcement officers the “middle finger,” punching areas within the vehicle, using vulgar language and “screaming that he was not getting out of the vehicle.”
The complaint states that he was also reaching around and making furtive movements inside the vehicle. At that point, officers did not know what was inside the black bag that he had brought with him.
According to the complaint, it appeared Shields was escalating his erratic behavior inside the vehicle and officers attempted to open the doors. He kept locking the doors to the vehicle, but eventually officers were able to get the door open and pull Shields outside of the vehicle.
During this time, Shields allegedly began grabbing, lunging and swinging his fists at officers. They attempted to deploy a taser, which seemed to have little effect on him, according to the complaint, possibly due to the heavy winter jacket he was wearing.
Eventually, officers were able to assist Shields to the ground and handcuff him. He was brought to the hospital for evaluation.
If convicted, Shields faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine for the threats of violence charge. He also faces a sentence of one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine for the obstructing the legal process by force charge, and 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for the domestic assault charge.
