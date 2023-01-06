Cody Lynn Shields, 36, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted on one felony count of threats of violence.
Shields received a five-year stay on a 15-month prison sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He must pay a $100 fine, as well. He also was given credit for 23 days served in local confinement. Charges of gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process with force and misdemeanor domestic assault were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The conviction stems from a Feb. 9, 2022 incident. An officer from the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a domestic assault and, when arrived at the scene, he met with a female who was standing outside of the residence. She said her boyfriend, Shields, had assaulted her by throwing rocks at her.
He also was said to have been making suicidal comments. The victim was upset with her because she was intending to go to treatment that morning, but he did not want to go with her.
The officer noted marks on the victim’s body where she was struck by rocks.
Because Shields had a history of violence, other officers arrived to set up a perimeter around the house. They knocked on the door several times, but there was no answer. Eventually, they heard what sounded like a cordless impact drill driving screws into the inside of the residence. It appeared Shields was attempting to barricade himself inside, so the officers attempted to kick the door in. They were unsuccessful, as the doors had already been reinforced.
While the officers were attempting to enter the residence, the victim said Shields was calling her from inside the house. He told her that he was standing by the door with an ax, that he was not coming out alive and that he “might die today.” The victim showed an officer a text message she received from Shields that stated, “I’ll be dead abd [sic] taking every last one of these pigs with me I have all the propanr [sic] valves open and waiting for them all the [sic] bust in then in [sic] lightning my torch goodbye I hope your [sic] happy.”
Officers with drew from the residence for safety purposes. A while later, a woman who identified herself as Shields’ mother arrived and advised law enforcement he had called her. She wanted to bring him to the hospital for an evaluation. They allowed her to do as she proposed.
Shields was driven to the hospital by his mother and followed by law enforcement. When officers approached and attempted to speak with him, he refused to get out. He was giving officers the “middle finger,” punching areas in the vehicle, using vulgar language and screaming that he was not getting out.
As he continued to escalate his erratic behavior inside the vehicle, officers were eventually able to get the door open. He began “grabbing, lunging and swinging his fists” at officers. He was eventually handcuffed and taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.