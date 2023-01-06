Cody Lynn Shields, 36, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted on one felony count of threats of violence.

Shields received a five-year stay on a 15-month prison sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He must pay a $100 fine, as well. He also was given credit for 23 days served in local confinement. Charges of gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process with force and misdemeanor domestic assault were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

