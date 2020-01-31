The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

• Travis Joshua Fairbanks, 28, Little Falls (offense: 7/2/18) — issue dishonored check, fined $300, ordered to pay $5,486.41 in restitution and sentenced to 11 days in jail and probation to the court for two years.

• Roland Charles Thomas, 72, Long Prairie (offense: 10/26/19) — fifth degree controlled substance crime, possession, fined $385 and sentenced to five days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

• Muriel Elizabeth Talbor Matuzak, 39, Hillman (offense: 8/22/19) — driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety, fined $400 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for two years.

Misdemeanors:

• Paige Marie Rumpel-Simmons, 26, Little Falls (offense: 12/19/19) — failure to notify owner of property damage after an accident, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Michael Alen Thunborg, 35, St. Cloud (offense: 12/23/18) — domestic assault, fined $135 and sentenced to 90 days in jail.

• Michael James Jokela, 22, Little Falls (offense: 1/25/20) — disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to three days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Michael Alan Breden, 47, Randall (offense: 11/4/17) — disorderly conduct, fined $135 and sentenced to 30 days in jail.

• Dylan Louis Klukken, 19, Eagle Bend (offense: 7/16/19) — driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Daniel Leon Murrin Jr., 42, Royalton (offense: 11/27/19) — domestic abuse, violate order for protection, fined $185 and sentenced to nine days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

