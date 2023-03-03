Joshua Peter Senart, 37, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court, Monday, to 45 months in prison after he was convicted of third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Two misdemeanor traffic citations against Senart were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He was also ordered to pay a $50 fine.
The conviction stems from a March 10, 2021, incident. At about 10 a.m., a Morrison County Sheriff’s deputy was on routine patrol, heading westbound on Highway 238 in Morrison County. He observed a silver vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 238, which then headed north on 90th Avenue.
The deputy turned and followed the vehicle, eventually clocking it at 64 to 65 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. He noted that the vehicle also had objects suspended from the rearview mirror.
He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Senart. While speaking to Senart, the deputy saw drug paraphernalia inside of the vehicle. He also detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside.
The deputy later spotted what appeared to be a pipe used for smoking marijuana in the driver’s side door handle area. He told Senart to step out of the vehicle so that he could search for contraband inside of the vehicle. Senart admitted there was marijuana and methamphetamine inside of it.
During the search, the deputy located a marijuana pipe, a meth pipe, Q-tips, butane torches, three containers on the rear passenger side floor which contained paraphernalia and meth, along with a small black container holding a meth pipe and meth. Senart was arrested and transported to the Morrison County Jail.
All of the suspected packages of meth field-tested positive and weighed a total of 16 grabs, including packaging. The deputy also identified 5 mg of Olanzapine pills and 51, 5 mg Clonazepam pills.
During a statement, Senart admitted that all of the drugs inside of the vehicle belonged to him.
