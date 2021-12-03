Dallas Mark Schulke, 34, Sebeka, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation on a felony conviction of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
Schulke received a stay of a adjudication on the sentence, which also included 21 days of local confinement — for which he was given credit for time served — and a $300 fine.
On Oct. 26, 2020, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle driving into a property on a 330th Street in Morrison County. The property owner said there was an unknown vehicle ton his property which did not have permission to be there. He told law enforcement that there were two people inside the vehicle.
When the deputy arrived on scene, he stopped the suspect vehicle as it was driving down the driveway. The driver was identified as Schulke, and the officer soon learned that he had a warrant out for his arrest.
Schulke was searched as part of the arrest, and a small leather bag was found in his front pocket. It contained some drug paraphernalia and a small amount of methamphetamine. A large amount of marijuana was also located inside of the vehicle.
Both Schulke and the passenger in the vehicle denied that the drugs belonged to them.
