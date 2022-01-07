Joshua Bennett Scott, 46, Cushing, was charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation in Morrison County District Court. He was also charged with two misdemeanors for domestic assault.
The charges stem from a Jan. 1 incident, when the Sheriff’s Office received a report that a domestic assault victim was in the Lakewood Hospital in Staples, as the result of injuries incurred during an assault. The deputy met with the victim.
The victim allegedly said she had been assaulted by her significant other, identified at Scott. The victim said her throat hurt because at their residence in Scandia Valley Township, Scott had choked her so hard she passed out.
The criminal complaint said the victim was hesitant to give a statement, but eventually agreed to do so. She said she came home from work Dec. 31, 2021, about 7 p.m. and that at 9 p.m. that night, she and Scott got into an argument.
The victim allegedly said she knew right away something was going to happen and ran to the bathroom and locked the door. Scott kicked the door open and assaulted her.
The victim allegedly told the deputy that Scott put his hands around her neck and choked her until she passed out and that this was not the first time it had happened.
The complaint said the deputy noted the victim was very upset and noted multiple bruises and injuries on the victim’s body, which were photographed.
Scott was arrested at his residence and agreed to give a statement. He allegedly admitted he had gotten into a physical altercation with the victim, but blamed the victim’s drinking for escalating the incident.
Scott allegedly admitted to pushing the victim, but claimed it was in self-defense.
The complaint states the deputy did not note any obvious injuries, other than some swelling on Scott’s left hand.
At the time Scott was arrested, deputies found a marijuana plant that was growing the home and a meth pipe that was located on Scott’s person, the complaint said.
If found guilty of the felony, Scott faces three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine. For the misdemeanor counts, he faces 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
