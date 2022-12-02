Nicholas Joseph Schyma, 31, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of motor vehicle theft.
The charge stems from a Nov. 21, report to the Motley Police Department that a vehicle was stolen from a residence in Motley. According to the complaint, the owner of the vehicle said he believed Schyma had been living at the owner’s residence for about one week and, on the morning of Nov. 19, the owner woke up and observed his 2007 GMC Yukon was missing from the driveway.
The report states that the owner reported that the keys to the vehicle were hanging in the entry porch between the garage and the house. Additionally, the owner of the vehicle said Schyma admitted to him that he took the vehicle to move some items from another residence.
Schyma was told to return the vehicle immediately, on Nov. 19, and by Nov. 21, he had still not returned it, according to the complaint.
On Nov. 24, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol when he observed a 2007 GMC Yukon with expired tabs. He initiated a traffic stop and was advised by dispatch the vehicle was reported stolen.
The driver of the vehicle was allegedly identified as Schyma, who was placed under arrest without incident.
If convicted, Schyma faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.