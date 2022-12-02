Nicholas Joseph Schyma, 31, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of motor vehicle theft.

The charge stems from a Nov. 21, report to the Motley Police Department that a vehicle was stolen from a residence in Motley. According to the complaint, the owner of the vehicle said he believed Schyma had been living at the owner’s residence for about one week and, on the morning of Nov. 19, the owner woke up and observed his 2007 GMC Yukon was missing from the driveway.

Load comments