Two Little Falls residents were charged in Morrison County District Court, recently, on respective charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and being a felon or adjudicated delinquent in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

Haley Sylvia Schumacher, 26, Little Falls, was charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, while Joshua Scott Baldwin, 32, Little Falls was arrested on the gun charge. The two arrests stemmed from a single incident, which occurred Jan. 24.

