Two Little Falls residents were charged in Morrison County District Court, recently, on respective charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and being a felon or adjudicated delinquent in possession of a firearm or ammunition.
Haley Sylvia Schumacher, 26, Little Falls, was charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, while Joshua Scott Baldwin, 32, Little Falls was arrested on the gun charge. The two arrests stemmed from a single incident, which occurred Jan. 24.
According to the criminal complaint, members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in Little Falls. After announcing themselves and not receiving a response, task force members used a battering ram to gain access, the report states. They entered and located “several people” inside.
Two of the people inside were allegedly identified as Baldwin and Schumacher. When investigators ran their names through dispatch, they learned that Schumacher had a warrant out for her arrest in Crow Wing County.
The complaint states that, during the course of the search, a backpack was located that was determined to belong to Baldwin. It allegedly contained drug paraphernalia, along with a single, 12-gauge shotgun shell. Also inside the backpack were several pieces of mail addressed to Baldwin, according to the report.
Baldwin had previously been convicted of a “crime of violence,” as defined by statute, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm or ammo.
Both Baldwin and Schumacher were transported to the Morrison County Jail, where Schumacher was searched by a staff member, according to the report. The complaint states that he was allegedly in possession of eight pills, later identified as Adderall; a schedule II narcotic that cannot be possessed without a valid prescription. The complaint states that she was not in possession of a prescription for the pills, which were packaged in a small, Ziploc baggie “consistent with narcotic sales.”
Baldwin was interviewed, as well. He allegedly admitted that he possessed the shotgun shell, which he told officers he had forgotten about.
According to the report, he stated that he obtained the shotgun shell from a house where he had previously resided.
If convicted, Baldwin faces a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment and/or S30,000 fine. The drug charge against Schumacher is punishable by up to five years imprisonment and/or $10,000 in fines.
