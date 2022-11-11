Tara Lynn Schultz, 35, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County district Court with one felony count of financial transaction card fraud.

The charge stems from a Sept. 22 report, received by the Little Falls Police Department from a victim who stated they “either lost or misplaced” their credit card as they were traveling through town. The victim said between Sept. 20 - 22, there were several unauthorized charges on the missing card.

