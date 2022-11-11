Tara Lynn Schultz, 35, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County district Court with one felony count of financial transaction card fraud.
The charge stems from a Sept. 22 report, received by the Little Falls Police Department from a victim who stated they “either lost or misplaced” their credit card as they were traveling through town. The victim said between Sept. 20 - 22, there were several unauthorized charges on the missing card.
According to the complaint, the victim stated that the name Tara Schultz was linked to some of the unauthorized purchases. She sent law enforcement a copy of her credit card statement showing the unauthorized purchases.
The report states that there were 13 unauthorized purchases made or attempted between Sept. 20 - 22, at businesses throughout Little Falls.
An investigator with the Little Falls Police Department went to the businesses and asked them to pull up video of the transactions. In the video, a female subject — who appeared to be Schultz — allegedly could be seen making the purchases. He reached out to Schultz and asked her to meet him and provide a statement.
On Sept. 27, Schultz met with the investigator and gave a taped statement, according to the complaint. She allegedly admitted to finding the victim’s card at a laundromat and that she used it “several times.”
If convicted, Schultz faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or up to $10,000 in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.