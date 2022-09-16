Anthony Scott Schmolke, 30, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation on a conviction of one gross misdemeanor count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The crime was amended to a gross misdemeanor from a felony as part of a plea agreement. Two misdemeanor charges stemming from the same, Dec. 14, 2021, incident were dismissed as part of the agreement, as was a separate felony fifth-degree possession charge from Nov. 30, 2021.
Schmolke was given a five year stay on a prison sentence of one year, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for 21 days served in local confinement.
On Dec. 14, 2021, in the early morning hours, an officer from the Little Falls Police Department was on routine patrol on First Avenue Northeast when he observed a vehicle stopped at a stop sign. He noted that the vehicle did not have a front license plate and, though it was displaying 2022 registration stickers, upon checking, he noted the registration on the rear plate had expired.
He stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Schmolke. Dispatch advised the officer that Schmolke’s driving privileges were suspended, and he admitted that he didn’t have a license. He told the officer he had just purchased the vehicle and did not have time to get insurance on it yet.
When Schmolke opened the door so the officer could check the VIN, he observed a hypodermic needle and burned tinfoil in the side pocket of the driver’s side door.
A Morrison County deputy arrived on scene with his K-9 partner, who indicated to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. Officers performed a search and located a small baggie containing a crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.
The substance later field-tested positive for meth and weighed .7 grams with packaging.
