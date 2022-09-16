Anthony Scott Schmolke, 30, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation on a conviction of one gross misdemeanor count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The crime was amended to a gross misdemeanor from a felony as part of a plea agreement. Two misdemeanor charges stemming from the same, Dec. 14, 2021, incident were dismissed as part of the agreement, as was a separate felony fifth-degree possession charge from Nov. 30, 2021.

