Anthony Scott Schmolke, 29, Little Falls, was charged with felony fifth-degree controlled substance possession and a misdemeanor for driving after suspension.
The charges stem from a Dec. 14 incident, when a Little Falls police officer on routine patrol saw a vehicle stopped at a stop sign. The officer noted that the vehicle did not have a front license plate and performed a license plate check on the rear license plate and observed the registration was expired, even though the plate displayed 2022 registration stickers.
The officer stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Schmolke and was advised by dispatch that Schmolke’s driving privileges had been suspended.
The complaint said Schmolke admitted that he did not have a driver’s license and told the officer he had just purchased the vehicle and didn’t have time to get insurance on it yet.
The officer asked to check the VIN on the vehicle to confirm the right license plates were on the vehicle. When Schmolke opened his door, the officer observed a hypodermic needle and burned tin foil in the side pocket of the driver’s side, the complaint said.
A Morrison County deputy and K-9 arrived and the K-9 indicated to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. A search was done and the officer located a small baggie on the driver’s seat next to the seat belt receiver near the center console, containing a crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine, the complaint said.
Schmolke allegedly initially denied the meth belonged to him. A passenger allegedly denied that the meth belonged to her.
Both were arrested and when the passenger became upset with Schmolke for not admitting it was his meth, Schmolke allegedly admitted it was his.
The complaint said the substance later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 0.7 grams with packaging.
If convicted, Schmolke faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine on the felony charge.
