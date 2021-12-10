Anthony Scott Schmolke, 29, Bemidji, was charged with one count of fifth degree controlled substance possession.
The charge stems from a Nov. 30 incident, when Schmolke was an occupant in a home in Little Falls for which a search warrant was issued and executed.
According to the criminal complaint, Schmolke was one of four people in the home and was observed by law enforcement to be coming from the downstairs area of the home.
During an interview in a squad car with investigators, Schmolke allegedly stated he did not know the homeowner very well, had arrived at the house the previous night, and that he was sleeping in the bed with another of the home’s occupants.
The criminal complaint states that while Schmolke was being questioned, law enforcement learned from investigators that suspected methamphetamine and marijuana was in the room in which Schmolke and another person were staying.
During the execution of the search warrant, the complaint states that drug paraphernalia was found throughout the residence, including for methamphetamine and marijuana pipes, tinfoil with burned residue, plastic baggies, grinders, hollowed out books and other storage containers.
Schmolke allegedly denied any involvement with narcotics and when advised narcotics were found in the room he was staying in, he stated he did not know what those substances were and that they were not his.
Schmolke allegedly said he did not see any illegal substances in the residence.
Schmolke, along with the other occupants of the residence, was arrested and taken to Morrison County Jail.
If found guilty, Schmolke faces five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.