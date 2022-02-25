Alexander James Scherping, 23, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to three years of probation after he was convicted on one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Scherping was given a sentence of 51 days in local confinement, but he was given credit for 51 days served along with a stay of imposition for the duration of his probation.
The conviction stems from an incident that occurred on July 14, 2021. A sergeant from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 371 in Crow Wing County when he observed two motorcycles southbound near the Brainerd Welcome Center. He pulled up behind the two bikers and activated his emergency lights to move traffic over for motorcycle safety.
The front motorcyclist looked back at the sergeant and accelerated away at a high rate of speed. The officer followed the motorcycle on Highway 371, but it continued south at speeds up to 130 miles per hour.
The trooper advised dispatch of a vehicle pursuit in progress, and it continued into Morrison County before turning left on 253rd Street. The motorcycle rider — later identified as Scherping — continued east at speeds up to 120 miles per hour. It eventually slowed down and the trooper attempted to pass it.
As the officer was passing, the driver accelerated and contacted the officer’s squad car. Scherping went down on the right shoulder and immediately stood up with his hands in the air.
Scherping had an active warrant out in Morrison County for his arrest, and his driving status was revoked.
A separate misdemeanor charge of driving after revocation was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.