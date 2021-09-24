Jeremy John Griswold, 45, Sauk Rapids, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, on the evening of Sept. 19, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a female screaming in the woods near the Blanchard Dam. A deputy responded and, after arriving on scene, he saw a male subject walking near the wood line by the Soo Line Trail.
The report states the subject refused to identify himself, and the deputy decided to detain him. He was eventually identified as Griswold.
The deputy eventually met with the reporting party, who stated they had heard a female voice screaming south of his location on the west side of the Blanchard Dam. Law enforcement officers eventually located the male suspect along with another female party “several hundred yards away from the dam.”
The female allegedly admitted that she was screaming in the woods because “she was scared of the dark and was getting some emotions out.”
An officer with the Little Falls Police Department was also on the scene and was speaking with Griswold while other officers were talking as a group. In talking to Griswold, an officer noted a baggie containing a powdery substance under Griswold’s shoe in the back of his squad car, the complaint said.
Griswold was eventually placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine. The substance later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 0.8 grams with packaging.
If convicted, Griswold faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
