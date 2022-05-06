Matthew Henry Desrocher, 36, Sartell, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm or ammo, and one gross misdemeanor count of fifth-degree possession of meth.
The charges stem from an April 29 incident. According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Motley Police Department was on routine patrol on Highway 10 when he observed a vehicle traveling with a badly cracked windshield and expired registration. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Desrocher.
The report states that Desrocher was unable to provide a valid driver’s license and admitted that his license had been revoked. He was also unable to produce proof of insurance and allegedly admitted he did not have it. He also said he had purchased the vehicle “several years ago” but never transferred the title, according to the complaint.
The officer decided to impound the vehicle and conducted an inventory search. Under the front driver’s seat, he observed a “rock-like substance” that appeared to resemble methamphetamine, the report states. Desrocher allegedly admitted that the substance was drugs. It later field-tested positive and weighed .08 grams, the report said.
In the center console, the officer found a green, leafy substance that appeared to be marijuana. He also found a box of Winchester 22 long rifle rounds on the dash, according to the complaint. In a cooler in the rear compartment of the vehicle, the officer allegedly located a loaded H&R 22 revolver.
Desrocher’s criminal history prohibits him from possessing ammunition or a firearm.
If convicted, Desrocher faces 15 years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 for the gun charge. The drug charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and/or a $30,00 fine.
