Michael James Whitty Sandaker, 39, Ortonville, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 180 days of local confinement and five years of supervised probation for a conviction of a felony domestic assault by strangulation.
Sandaker was given credit for 101 days served on the 180-day sentence, so he will have to fulfill the final 79 days. A five year stay was placed on a 15-month prison sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. Sandaker was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.
On April 18, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic assault that had occurred a few hours earlier in Randall. Speaking to law enforcement, the victim said they had been in a relationship with Sandaker for the past eight months, and that she sometimes visits him at the Innsbruck Motel in Randall.
On the evening of April, the victim said she was at the motel with Sandaker when he became upset with her. She was going to leave, but he “grabbed her by the throat and squeezed so hard that she got dizzy.” The victim stated that for several hours her voice sounded different and her throat was sore.
The victim also told law enforcement about prior incidents of domestic assault involving Sandaker, and stated that he had “extreme control issues.” Further, she told the officer that the previous night Sandaker would not allow her to sleep and she had to send several photos to him proving where she was and who she was with.
She told officers that Sandaker “threatens her daily” and tells her that she “will be in trouble” if she speaks with the police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.