Sara Kay Witucki, 34, Royalton, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 45 days in local confinement, five years of probation and ordered to pay a $300 fine after she was convicted of third-degree sale of a controlled substance.

Witucki was given a five-year stay on a 33-month prison sentence, meaning she will not have to serve that time if she remains in compliance with the terms of her probation. She was also given credit for one day served in local confinement. Additional charges of felony second-degree sale of a controlled substance and gross misdemeanor child endangerment were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

