Sara Kay Witucki, 34, Royalton, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 45 days in local confinement, five years of probation and ordered to pay a $300 fine after she was convicted of third-degree sale of a controlled substance.
Witucki was given a five-year stay on a 33-month prison sentence, meaning she will not have to serve that time if she remains in compliance with the terms of her probation. She was also given credit for one day served in local confinement. Additional charges of felony second-degree sale of a controlled substance and gross misdemeanor child endangerment were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The conviction stems from an incident in which a confidential informant (CI) contacted an investigator with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force and stated they could purchase methamphetamine from Witucki. The investigator met with CI, provided them with buy money and instructed them to go ahead and arrange the purchase.
Task force members observed the CI entering Witucki’s residence in Royalton, which is within one city block of the Royalton Elementary playground. The CI was seen leaving Witucki’s residence a short time later.
The investigator met up with the CI at a predetermined location, and they turned over a baggie containing what was believed to be methamphetamine. The CI stated that they had purchased the drugs from Witucki while inside of her residence. They also noted that Witucki’s juvenile children were present in the home at the time of the sale.
The substance obtained by the CI field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 2.8 grams with packaging.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.