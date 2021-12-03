Jayni Thekla Majaski, 44, Royalton, was taken into custody by Morrison County as a fugitive from justice in Wisconsin.

On Oct. 26, Sawyer County, Wisconsin, Circuit Court Judge John Yackel issued a warrant for the arrest of Majaski on a felony case involving methamphetamine. It directs that Majaski be held for a court appearance in Wisconsin.

On Nov. 29, an investigator with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was advised that Majaski was in the Morrison County Jail, and that there was an out-of-state felony warrant for her. He went to the jail and met with Majaski.

In a statement to the investigator, Majaski allegedly admitted that she was the person identified in the Sawyer County warrant. She said she was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, and that she did not plan on fighting extradition.

