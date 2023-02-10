Robert Harland Meehl, 58, Royalton, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 21 days in jail and two years of supervised probation after he was convicted on a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse.

One felony count of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor charge of fifth-degree assault were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Meehl was given a two-year stay on 69 days of a 90-day jail sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time as long as he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for three days served, meaning he has 18 days remaining on the sentence.

Load comments