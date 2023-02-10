Robert Harland Meehl, 58, Royalton, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 21 days in jail and two years of supervised probation after he was convicted on a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse.
One felony count of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor charge of fifth-degree assault were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Meehl was given a two-year stay on 69 days of a 90-day jail sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time as long as he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for three days served, meaning he has 18 days remaining on the sentence.
Meehl was also ordered to pay a $100 fine.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred Jan. 2, 2022. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault in rural Royalton. The victim informed a deputy that Meehl “struck him repeatedly” with a baseball bat.
The assault occurred at a residence they shared between Royalton and Little Rock. The deputy noted that the victim was severely bleeding from the head, and that he had blood “running down the side of his face, the back of his head and down the neck” He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
The deputy responded to the residence in question and spoke with several people who were present. Two of them denied that they saw any confrontation, but another occupant of the residence told law enforcement that he heard what sounded like an altercation taking place in the kitchen.
The witness told the officer that when he went into the kitchen, he saw the victim holding onto a bat and it was apparent to him that Meehl had struck the victim with it. The deputy was able to view the bat and noted that it was “covered in blood.”
The deputy spoke with Meehl regarding the allegations. He allegedly denied striking the victim with the bat, along with being in any kind of physical altercation that day. He claimed that “somebody else” caused the victim’s injuries.
The deputy went to the hospital and met with the victim in order to obtain a formal statement. The victim said he was at a residence with Meehl, who asked him to leave. The victim advised that he was standing in the kitchen when Meehl first struck him with the bat.
The victim believed that he was struck in the knee first. He said he fell to the ground, and Meehl continued to strike him. At some point, he was able to grab hold of the bat and hold onto it. He said another occupant of the residence came into the kitchen and took the bat away from them.
