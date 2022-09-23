Charles Dennis Josephson, 48, Royalton, was charged in Morrison County District Court with being a predatory offender knowingly commuting an act or failing to fulfill registration requirements.

In November 2021, Josephson completed a predatory offender registration, according to the report. The form includes his signature on a 27-point duty to register list, which summarizes the main points of registration. One of those duties is to alert authorities to any change to his primary address at least five days prior to moving.

