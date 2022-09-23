Charles Dennis Josephson, 48, Royalton, was charged in Morrison County District Court with being a predatory offender knowingly commuting an act or failing to fulfill registration requirements.
In November 2021, Josephson completed a predatory offender registration, according to the report. The form includes his signature on a 27-point duty to register list, which summarizes the main points of registration. One of those duties is to alert authorities to any change to his primary address at least five days prior to moving.
On May 11, Josephson registered his address in Little Falls with the Little Falls Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). On Aug. 15, an LFPD sergeant received information that the BCA marked Josephson as non-compliant for failing to return a verification letter to its agency.
Later that same day, the sergeant went to Josephson’s registered address, but it appeared to be vacant. He was unable to see any furniture and there were indications that the residence was in the process of being remodeled.
On Aug. 16, the sergeant spoke with the owner of the residence. They allegedly told him nobody had been living in that home since the second week in July. The sergeant then reached out to Josephson’s probation agent, who stated that he failed to show up to a sentencing hearing on May 27. As such, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
His current whereabouts are unknown.
If convicted, Josephson faces a penalty of up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
