Ronald Eugene Clark, Jr., 32, Royalton, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to serve 89 days in local confinement and 30 days of probation to the court after he was convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault.

Clark was initially charged with a felony, but the conviction was later deemed a misdemeanor. He was given credit for 59 days served in local confinement, meaning he will have to serve 30 more to complete his sentence. He was also fined $50.

