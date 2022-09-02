Ronald Eugene Clark, Jr., 32, Royalton, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to serve 89 days in local confinement and 30 days of probation to the court after he was convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault.
Clark was initially charged with a felony, but the conviction was later deemed a misdemeanor. He was given credit for 59 days served in local confinement, meaning he will have to serve 30 more to complete his sentence. He was also fined $50.
The conviction stems from an incident that occurred, March 29. The Royalton Police Department received a report of a domestic assault at a residence within the city. The reporting party stated that Clark assaulted a family member.
Officers responded to the scene, and the victim’s husband opened the door. The husband told law enforcement that Clark choked the victim. He said he tried to help the victim as she “was starting to pass out.”
During a statement to law enforcement, officers noted the victim “appeared to be very shaken up.” She told them she couldn’t believe Clark would do something like that, and said he had been drinking large amounts of alcohol that day.
After he passed out, she said she went into his room to check on him, when he accused her of stealing his money. She told the officers that, at that point, Clark grabbed her by the neck with both hands and was “squeezing with all his strength.” She stated that she could not get air or talk, and described “seeing stars.”
