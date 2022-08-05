Tony Robert Funk, 35, Royalton, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of felony domestic assault.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred July 29, when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic assault at a residence in Royalton. A deputy responded to the scene and spoke with the victim, who reported Funk, her boyfriend, assaulted her that evening.
The report states that she told law enforcement Funk came home from work “upset and aggressive.” She said that, while she was lying in bed, that he kicked her in the face and chest with the heel of his shoe, according to the complaint. She told the officer that she ran to a bathroom in the residence to call law enforcement, at which point he left.
Another deputy located Funk and placed him under arrest. He was transported to the Morrison County Jail, where he agreed to give a statement.
According to the complaint, he told officers that he wanted to talk to the victim, but she went to bed and they got into an argument. He advised that he “kicked an inflatable mattress,” which hit her.
Funk told officers that she ran to bathroom to call officers, so he decided to leave the residence and started driving toward St. Cloud. However, he eventually decided to “man up and face the consequences for what he did,” according to the report. When he returned back into town, he was located by law enforcement.
Funk’s criminal history shows that he has multiple prior convictions for domestic assault related offenses within the last 10 years. The most recent of those was a felony domestic assault in Stearns County in September 2019. The prior convictions enhance the current offense.
If convicted, Funk faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or up to $10,000 fine.
