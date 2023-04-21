Larry Allen Rolla, 43, Royalton, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on April 13, at approximately 2:28 p.m. An officer from the Little Falls Police Dept. received a report of a male subject possibly driving under the influence. According to the report, the Morrison County Dispatch advised that a suspect had been at a gas station in Royalton and a complainant called in to report that a suspect had allegedly dropped drug paraphernalia in the store. In addition, it was reported that the male subject appeared to be under the influence of some type of drug.

