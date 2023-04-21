Larry Allen Rolla, 43, Royalton, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on April 13, at approximately 2:28 p.m. An officer from the Little Falls Police Dept. received a report of a male subject possibly driving under the influence. According to the report, the Morrison County Dispatch advised that a suspect had been at a gas station in Royalton and a complainant called in to report that a suspect had allegedly dropped drug paraphernalia in the store. In addition, it was reported that the male subject appeared to be under the influence of some type of drug.
The report states that the suspect was observed getting into a pickup truck and traveling toward Little Falls on Highway 10 in Morrison County. Officers with the Little Falls Police Department searched the area near Little Falls and located the suspect vehicle and stopped it. The driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as Rolla.
According to the report, a second officer arrived on the scene to assist and noticed that Rolla appeared to display various indicators of drug impairment. The officer asked Rolla to step out of the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests. The officer is certified a drug recognition evaluator and he administered tests to determine if there were any signs of impairment.
The report states that the officer took Rolla’s pulse, which was allegedly elevated at 134 beats per minute, whereas the average range is stated to be 60-90 beats per minute. On the modified Romberg test, Rolla allegedly estimated the passage of time to be 30 seconds after approximately 15 seconds. The horizontal gaze nystagmus test did not show any signs of alcohol impairment; however, it was noted that Rolla’s eyes were “bloodshot, watery and glassy.”
On the one leg stand test, Rolla allegedly swayed while balancing and had to reach out to maintain his balance. Rolla was then placed under arrest for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Rolla was searched incident to arrest and officers located a plastic baggie in Rolla’s front pocket. According to the report, the baggie contained a crystal-like substance and was later field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 1.89 grams, with packaging.
An examination of Rolla’s driving record showed that his driving privileges were revoked at the time. He was also charged with two misdemeanors. One misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree DWI and one charge of driving after revocation.
If convicted, Rolla faces a maximum of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
