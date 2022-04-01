Ronald Eugene Clark, Jr., 31, Royalton, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation.
According to the criminal complaint, the charge stems from a March 29 incident. The Royalton Police Department received a report of a domestic assault at a residence in Royalton. The reporting party alleged Clark assaulted a family member. An officer responded to the victim’s residence. Her husband answered the door and told law enforcement that Clark had choked the victim. He described trying to help her as she was “starting to pass out,” according to the complaint.
The report states that the victim appeared to be “very shaken up” while speaking to law enforcement. She allegedly said she was in disbelief that Clark would do something like that to her. She said he had been drinking large amounts of alcohol that day before passing out.
The victim said she went into his room to check on him, when he accused her of stealing his money, according to the report. That is when he allegedly grabbed her by the neck and started “squeezing with all his strength.” She told law enforcement she could not get air or talk, and said she was “seeing stars.”
If convicted, Clark faces a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $3,000.
