Joseph Charles Thomas, 31, Roseau, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 138 months — 11 years, six months — in prison after he was convicted of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 6, 2020, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 10 in Motley when he observed a vehicle being driven with equipment violations. He pulled behind the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver did not immediately pull over. He noticed both the driver and the passenger were attempting to “move things around” within the vehicle.
When the vehicle eventually did pull over, the driver was identified as Thomas. The trooper detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and had both occupants step outside of the vehicle.
He discovered that Thomas had a felony Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest. During a search of the vehicle, the trooper located two bundles of cash in the center console that were wrapped in plastic wrap and packing tape. The cash totaled $3,500.
Lying next to the cash was a bag that appeared to be methamphetamine. It later field-tested positive for meth and weighed 3.5 grams in the bag. There was also a digital scale, hypodermic needles and THC wax located in the vehicle.
