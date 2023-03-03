Donald Louis Garlock, 74, Rochester, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to pay $2,692.87 in restitution, 12 days of electronic home monitoring and six years of supervised probation, Monday, when he was convicted on a gross misdemeanor charge of second-degree DWI.

A first-degree damage to property charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement, along with a second count of second-degree DWI. Garlock received a six-year stay on 335 days of a 365-day jail sentence, along with 18 days of credit for time served. As such, he will have to serve another 12 days. He was also ordered to pay a $600 fine.

