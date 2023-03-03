Donald Louis Garlock, 74, Rochester, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to pay $2,692.87 in restitution, 12 days of electronic home monitoring and six years of supervised probation, Monday, when he was convicted on a gross misdemeanor charge of second-degree DWI.
A first-degree damage to property charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement, along with a second count of second-degree DWI. Garlock received a six-year stay on 335 days of a 365-day jail sentence, along with 18 days of credit for time served. As such, he will have to serve another 12 days. He was also ordered to pay a $600 fine.
The conviction stems from an Oct. 5, 2022, incident. An officer with the Motley Police Department conducted a welfare check on a man who had fallen asleep in a vehicle parked in the Dairy Queen parking lot. The owner of the business reported to the officer that the man had come inside, walked around the counter to the kitchen area and then “wandered back out to the main waiting area.” He was said to look confused the whole time.
The owner reported that he asked the man what he was doing, and he replied that he was “just trying to find the door to get out.” The owner guided him to the exit and watched him get into his vehicle. The owner believed he had a neurological condition and that it wasn’t safe for him to be driving.
When the officer arrived, he had to knock on the driver’s side window multiple times to get the man’s attention. He noticed that the keys were in the ignition.
The man eventually woke up, but he didn’t understand the officer’s requests to roll down the window. He eventually opened the man’s door because he was concerned that he might be having a medical emergency. The man was said to have become “much more alert” once the door was opened.
When the officer explained why he was there, the man “seemed surprised” to learn he had gone into the Dairy Queen. The officer smelled the odor of alcohol coming from his person and asked if he had been drinking. The man repeatedly said, “No.”
Based on training and experience, the officer believed the man could be having a diabetic episode. He conducted a portable breath test, which showed the man had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .197.
The officer again asked the man what he had been drinking, but he continued to deny having consumed any alcohol. While moving a sweatshirt to search a cooler in the man’s vehicle, the officer found a bottle of whiskey in the front passenger side of the vehicle that was one-third empty.
The man identified himself as Garlock, and the officer conducted a field sobriety test. His performance on that test concerned the officer that he would fall and hurt himself.
Garlock was arrested for DWI and transported to the Morrison County Jail. In transit, the man “repeatedly kicked” the rear passenger side door with both feet. Later, the vehicle was estimated to have sustained $2,692.87 in damage due to Garlock’s behavior.
A review of his record showed Garlock had two prior DWI convictions in the last 10 years.
