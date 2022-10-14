Donald Louis Garlock, 74, Rochester, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of first-degree damage to property and two gross misdemeanor counts of second-degree DWI.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred Oct. 5 when, according to the complaint, an officer from the Motley Police Department conducted a welfare check on a man who had fallen asleep in a parked vehicle in the Dairy Queen parking lot. The owner of the business reported to the officer that the man had come inside, “walked around the counter to the kitchen area, and then wandered back out to the main waiting area,” according to the report. He was said to have looked confused throughout.

