Donald Louis Garlock, 74, Rochester, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of first-degree damage to property and two gross misdemeanor counts of second-degree DWI.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred Oct. 5 when, according to the complaint, an officer from the Motley Police Department conducted a welfare check on a man who had fallen asleep in a parked vehicle in the Dairy Queen parking lot. The owner of the business reported to the officer that the man had come inside, “walked around the counter to the kitchen area, and then wandered back out to the main waiting area,” according to the report. He was said to have looked confused throughout.
The report states that the owner told law enforcement that he asked the man what he was doing and the man told him he was trying to find the door to get outside. He helped the man find the exit and observed him getting into his vehicle. At that point, he believed the man had dementia or Alzheimer’s, and that it was not safe for him to be driving.
The officer reported to the Dairy Queen parking lot and made contact with the man in the vehicle, who appeared to be sleeping, according to the report. He had to knock on the window of the driver’s side multiple times to get the man’s attention. He also observed that the vehicle’s keys were in the ignition, the complaint states.
The report states that the man eventually woke up, but he didn’t understand the officer’s request to roll down the window. The officer eventually opened the door because he was concerned the man might be having some sort of medical emergency.
The man became much more alert once the door was opened, according to the report. The officer explained why he was there and the man “seemed surprised to learn he had gone into the Dairy Queen.”
During the interaction, the officer allegedly smelled the odor of alcohol coming from the man’s person. He asked the man if he had been drinking, to which the man repeatedly said, ‘No,” according to the report.
Based on his training and experience, the officer believed the man could be having a diabetic episode, so he conducted a portable breath test. The test came back showing a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .197, the report states.
The man continued to deny drinking, according to the complaint, and allowed the officer to search his cooler for proof. While moving a sweatshirt to get to the cooler, the officer allegedly found a bottle of whiskey on the front passenger side of the vehicle that was one-third empty.
When the man provided identification, the officer was able to identify him as Donald Garlock. The officer then conducted field sobriety tests, but Garlock made the officer concerned that he would fall and hurt himself, the complaint states.
The officer arrested Garlock on suspicion of DWI and transported him to the Morrison County Jail. While in transit, Garlock allegedly “repeatedly kicked the rear passenger side door with both of his feet.” According to the report, the officer told him to stop, and warned him that he could be charged with damage to property.
The complaint states that Garlock “replied only with expletives” and continued kicking the squad door. Later, Ken’s Collision and Glass inspected the vehicle for damage related to Garlock’s actions and concluded that he caused $2,692.87 worth of damage.
At the jail, the officer administered a breath test, which allegedly indicated Garlock’s BAC was .22 — nearly three times the legal limit of .08.
Garlock’s driving record shows he has two prior DWI convictions during the last decade.
The damage to property charge carries a maximum penalty of up to five years imprisonment and/or a fine not to exceed $10,000. The DWI gross misdemeanors are punishable by one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine.
