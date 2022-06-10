Logan Michael Robbins, 25, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 30 days in jail, five years of probation, and ordered to pay a $100 fine after he was convicted of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree sale of a controlled substance, stemming from separate incidents.
The sale charge stems from a February 2021 incident during which a confidential informant (CI) contacted an investigator with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force to report they could purchase THC cartridges and marijuana wax from Robbins. The CI stated they could purchase the items at Robbins’ residence, located in Little Falls.
After meeting with the investigator, the CI was observed going to Robbins’ residence and leaving a short time later. They later met back up with the investigator and turned over a quantity of THC cartridges and a small amount of what appeared to be THC wax.
In a recorded statement, the CI said they purchased the drugs from Robbins at his residence.
On July 29, 2021, the investigator obtained a search warrant to search Robbins’ residence. Multiple law enforcement officers arrived on scene, and they found multiple items of drugs and drug paraphernalia including, but not limited to, approximately 68 grams of marijuana and 8.8 grams of THC wax.
Robbins was not present at the scene during the search, but later admitted that the items belonged to him.
